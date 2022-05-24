PSG women’s coach suspended over ‘inappropriate behavior’

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has suspended the coach of its women’s team, with the club saying it had been informed of “inappropriate behavior and remarks” made by Didier Ollé-Nicolle toward some of his players. PSG said it has opened an internal club investigation but did not give more details about the case. According to RMC Sport website, Didier Ollé-Nicolle made an “inappropriate gesture” towards one of his players during a pre-season tour in the United States.