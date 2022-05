SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have activated 2020 AL rookie of the year Kyle Lewis from the injured list nearly a year after he last played in a major league game. Lewis missed most of last season due to a right knee injury. The slumping Mariners are hoping his return to the lineup can provide a spark. Lewis was in the lineup batting seventh for Tuesday’s game against Oakland. His last major league game was on May 31, 2021.