LEADING OFF: Yankees banged up, Brewers lose Renfroe

By The Associated Press

Healthy for much of this season, the AL-leading Yankees are suddenly dealing with injuries to several key players. All-Star infielder DJ LeMahieu was a late scratch from New York’s lineup Tuesday night with left wrist discomfort, closer Aroldis Chapman was added to the injured list with left Achilles tendinitis and slugger Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the game against Baltimore with right calf tightness. New York also activated catcher Kyle Higashioka from the COVID-19 injured list, but left fielder Joey Gallo and third baseman Josh Donaldson remained out with the virus. Gallo could be activated Wednesday. Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Brewers will be without Hunter Renfroe for a while after the outfielder was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring.