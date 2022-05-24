Joe’s 10th-inning single gives Rockies 2-1 win over Pirates

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Connor Joe singled home the tiebreaking run in the top of the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies slipped past the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1. With one out, Joe grounded his hit up the middle off David Bednar, scoring automatic runner Sam Hilliard from second base. Joe ran his on-base streak to 21 games, and Jose Iglesias had two hits for the Rockies. Daniel Bard pitched two scoreless innings to complete Colorado’s five-hitter. The Rockies won for just the second time in their last 12 road games.