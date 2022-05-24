Skip to Content
Jets’ Curry back on field after spleen, blood clot scare

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — An enlarged spleen, a blood clot and a steady dose of blood thinners kept Vinny Curry off the football field last season. The defensive end was diagnosed by New York Jets team doctors with a rare blood disorder that required the removal of his spleen last July. He was hoping to return to the field at some point last season but developed a blood clot and needed to take blood thinners the next few months. The 33-year-old Curry is healthy now and his issues behind him. He’s back on the football field and thankful to be with his teammates again.

