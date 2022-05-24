CFL offers modified labor deal to players

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League has presented players with a modified collective bargaining agreement. CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the new offer addresses players’ concerns about a ratification bonus and the ratio of Canadian players on each team’s roster. He says the offer will remain on the table until midnight Thursday. Roster protections for Canadian players have been a sticking point in negotiations that led to the CFL’s first work stoppage since 1974. Players are currently in camp, but that could change if the new offer is rejected.