Back home again: McLaughlin family reunites after 31 months

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The pandemic prevented Scott McLaughlin from saying goodbye to his family in New Zealand when he moved from Australia to the United States to race in the IndyCar Series. He didn’t see his parent for 31 months until travel restrictions were lifted. Wayne and Diane McLaughlin left New Zealand for Indianapolis Motor Speedway and on Sunday will watch their son race in the Indianapolis 500. It’s the first time they’ll see him race an Indy car. The McLaughlins will spend 12 weeks in the U.S. and travel to nine IndyCar racers to learn their son’s new life.