Urshela, Twins walk off Tigers in 5-4 win

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gio Urshela hit an infield single in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Minnesota Twins a 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers. Urshela hit a grounder to Tigers shortstop Javier Báez, who couldn’t make a play. That allowed Max Kepler — who hit a grand slam in the first inning of Monday’s game — to score the winning run. Emilio Pagan pitched two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win. Kepler opened the scoring with his third career grand slam, and the third slam of the year for the Twins.