Slovakia captain Hamšík retires from international soccer

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia captain Marek Hamšík is retiring from international soccer. The 34-year-old playmaker made his international debut in a friendly against Poland in 2007. He has played a record of 135 international matches for his country and scored a record 26 goals. He captained Slovakia to its only World Cup appearance at the 2010 tournament in South Africa. The Slovaks eliminated defending champion Italy and reached the round of 16 at that tournament. Slovakia also qualified for the 2016 and 2020 European Championships with Hamšík.