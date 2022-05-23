MLB suspends Donaldson for 1 game for ‘Jackie’ comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended Josh Donaldson for one game after the New York Yankees slugger made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson on Saturday. Donaldson also was fined an undisclosed amount. The punishment was announced Monday by Michael Hill, the senior vice president of on-field operations for MLB. Donaldson has elected to appeal the penalty. Shortly before the suspension was announced, the Yankees said Donaldson had been put on the COVID-19 injured list. AL East-leading New York is slated to open a three-game series against Baltimore, and then head to Tampa Bay for a four-game set beginning on Thursday.