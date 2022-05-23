Skip to Content
INDY DAY 7: Kellett is first to crash in Indy 500 prep

By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Dalton Kellett became the first driver to crash while preparing for the Indianapolis 500, ending a streak of six days without major incident. Scott McLaughlin also had a small spin on pit road for the only two incidents in the two-hour practice. Teams changed from their qualifying engines that had additional horsepower to the durable race-prepped engines for the session and it slowed the speeds considerably. But a trio of Ganassi drivers were still the fastest of the day. All five Ganassi cars start in the top 12 on Sunday.

