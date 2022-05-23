Hertha Berlin beats Hamburg to clinch Bundesliga survival

HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Hertha Berlin has taken its final chance to clinch Bundesliga survival by winning at Hamburger SV 2-0 in the second leg of their relegation-promotion playoff. Goals from Hertha captain Dedryck Boyata and Marvin Plattenhardt in each half overturned Ludovit Reis’ winner for Hamburg in the first leg. Hertha remains in the top division by winning 2-1 on aggregate. Hamburg will have to wait to realize its dream of returning to the Bundesliga following its relegation in 2018. It finished fourth in the second division in each of the three seasons afterward, then third this season to reach the playoff against the team that finished third from bottom in the Bundesliga – Hertha.