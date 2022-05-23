Hayes has 3 hits, scores go-ahead run as Pirates top Rockies

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ke’Bryan Hayes had three hits and scored the tiebreaking run on Yoshi Tsutsugo’s infield single in the eighth inning as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Colorado Rockies 2-1. Hayes singled to lead off the eighth against Tyler Kinley, stole second base and advanced to third on Daniel Vogelbach’s groundout. Tsutsugo then beat out a slow bouncer to second base, enabling Hayes to score. David Bednar escaped a first-and-second jam in the eighth to keep the game tied at 1. He followed with a scoreless ninth.