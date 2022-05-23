Dortmund makes Cologne’s Salih Özcan its 4th new signing

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund’s offseason rebuilding has continued with the signing of midfielder Salih Özcan from Bundesliga rival Cologne. Dortmund says the the 24-year-old Özcan signed a contract through June 2026 after completing a medical examination. He is the club’s fourth signing ahead of the new season after defenders Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck and forward Karim Adeyemi. Özcan played for all of Germany’s youth teams from under-15 level up before opting to play for Turkey at senior level.