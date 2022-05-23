Denmark stuns Canada at hockey worlds, Czechs beat US

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Denmark beat Canada for the first time in a 3-2 upset win at the world ice hockey championship. Sebastian Dahm’s 29 saves helped Denmark to hold on to stun Canada and move into contention for a place in the quarterfinals. Canada can no longer qualify as the top seeded team in Group A and will need to beat France on Tuesday to be sure of reaching the last eight. Denmark plays Slovakia needing to avoid a loss in regulation. The United States must wait to qualify for the quarterfinals after a bruising 1-0 loss to the Czech Republic in both teams’ second-to-last game of group play.