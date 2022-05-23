Borussia Dortmund reappoints Edin Terzić as coach

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund is reappointing Edin Terzić as coach for next season, entrusting the former interim manager to take charge on a permanent basis following Marco Rose’s dismissal last week. Dortmund says the 39-year-old Terzić will sign a contract on Tuesday to take over as first-team coach through June 2025. Terzić spent last season as the club’s technical director. Terzić led Dortmund to the German Cup title and Champions League qualification the previous season after he took over on an interim basis from the fired Lucien Favre. But Dortmund had agreed a deal for then Borussia Mönchengladbach coach Rose to take over after the season and Terzić stepped aside.