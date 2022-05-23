2nd-year QB Mac Jones leaving something behind this year

By GLEN FARLEY

Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne probably need to do a double take when he saw quarterback Mac Jones. Bourne noted that Jones is lacking something he brought with him when he arrived in New England as a first-round draft pick out of Alabama last year. His gut. According to Jones, conditioning is an area he’s prioritized following a rookie season that saw him throw for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns (with 13 interceptions) while leading his team to 10 regular-season wins and a playoff berth.