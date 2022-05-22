What was decided on final day of Premier League season

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City clinched a sixth title in 11 seasons by coming from behind to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and hold off Liverpool’s challenge. The final day of the Premier League season saw Tottenham clinch the fourth and final Champions League place by beating Norwich 5-0. Arsenal qualified for the Europa League along with Manchester United. West Ham qualified for the Europa Conference League after losing 3-1 to Brighton. Burnley was the final team to be relegated, with its six-season top-flight stint ending with a 2-1 loss to Newcastle.