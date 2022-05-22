Sweden beats Norway 7-1 for 5th win at hockey worlds

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Sweden picked up its fifth win in six games at the hockey world championship by beating Norway 7-1 in group play. Switzerland stayed unbeaten and Germany extended its winning run. Dallas Stars forward Jacob Peterson led the way for Sweden with two goals and one assist. Germany is on a five-game win streak after beating Kazakhstan 5-4 but it was the fourth one-goal game in that run. Switzerland went 2-0 down to France in the first period but recovered to win 5-2. Latvia kept alive faint chances of reaching the quarterfinals with a 4-3 win over Britain.