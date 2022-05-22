Struggling Mariners make roster moves; Toro to IL

BOSTON (AP) — The struggling Seattle Mariners have made a few roster moves before Sunday’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox. They placed second baseman Abraham Toro on the 15-day injured list with a sprained left shoulder and designated outfielder Steven Souza Jr. for assignment. Toro was injured when he collided with right fielder Adam Frazier going after a pop-up in the first inning of Saturday’s loss. Toro is batting .179 with six homers and 13 RBIs. Souza appeared in just six games, going 3 for 19. To take their place, they recalled outfielder Taylor Trammell and selected utility player Sam Haggerty from Triple-A Tacoma.