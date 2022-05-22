New scrutiny for Avs’ Kadri after collision with Binnington

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri spent the entire season on his best behavior. The Colorado Avalanche agitator didn’t want a repeat of what happened in the postseason a year ago, when he delivered a hit that resulted in an eight-game suspension. Once again, Kadri found himself at the center of friction when he and St. Louis Blues defenseman Calle Rosen got tangled up in the first period and fell into Jordan Binnington. The Blues goaltender left the game with a lower-body injury. No penalty was called in a second-round series Colorado leads 2-1. Kadr indicated that Binnington tossed a water bottle in his direction as Kadri conducted a postgame interview.