Liverpool ends EPL as runner-up behind City despite win

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple has ended in agonizing fashion despite coming from behind to beat Wolverhampton 3-1 on the final day of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp’s team also needed Manchester City to drop points against an Aston Villa side managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard and the leaders recovered from two goals down to win 3-2 in a dramatic finale at Etihad Stadium. Liverpool finished a point behind City just like in the 2018-19 season and missed out on a record-tying 20th English league championship. Liverpool has still won both domestic cups and will play in the Champions League final next weekend.