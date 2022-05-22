Cordero hits slam in 10th, surging Red Sox sweep Mariners

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Franchy Cordero hit a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting the surging Boston Red Sox to an 8-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. Trevor Story continued his recent power surge with his fifth homer over the Green Monster in four days and Christian Arroyo added a solo shot for Boston, which posted its season-high fifth straight victory and completed a four-game sweep over Seattle. Adam Frazier had a go-ahead single in the 10th inning for Seattle after Eugenio Suárez’s homer tied it with two outs in the ninth. Frazier also had a two-run homer for the Mariners, who have lost six of seven and 19 of 25.