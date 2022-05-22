Boone: Donaldson shouldn’t make ‘Jackie’ remark to Anderson

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone says slugger Josh Donaldson was wrong to make a remark referencing Jackie Robinson when speaking to White Sox star Tim Anderson. A day after the comment called “racist” by Chicago manager Tony La Russa — an assessment that Anderson agreed with — Major League Baseball continued to investigate. Anderson, one of baseball’s leading Black voices and an All-Star shortstop, and Donaldson, who is white, didn’t speak to reporters before Sunday’s doubleheader. Donaldson said Saturday he twice called Anderson “Jackie” — as in Robinson, who broke MLB’s color barrier in 1947. He said he’s used the reference in the past with Anderson, who said he viewed himself as a potential modern-day Robinson in a 2019 interview with Sports Illustrated.