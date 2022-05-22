Arsenal settles for 5th in EPL despite 5-1 win over Everton

By MATTIAS KAREN

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Arsenal has finished the season with a 5-1 win over Everton but it wasn’t enough to dislodge archrival Tottenham from fourth place in the Premier League. Arsenal had to settle for fifth place, and Europa League football next season, after Tottenham grabbed the last Champions League spot with a 5-0 win at Norwich on the final day of the campaign. Gabriel Martinelli and Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal 2-0 up before Donny van de Beek pulled a goal back for Everton just before the halftime break. Defenders Cedric Soares and Gabriel then netted within three minutes of each other before the hour mark and Martin Odegaard added the fifth.