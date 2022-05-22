Analysis: How Man City won another Premier League title
By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer
Manchester City has won the Premier League title again. Make that six league championships in 11 seasons in one of the most dominant periods by a club in the history of the English game. This latest title-winning campaign is notable because City has played the whole season without a traditional out-and-out striker and finished it as the top-scoring team with 99 goals. There was another long, unbeaten run that proved decisive and has become a trademark of Pep Guardiola’s team while Kevin De Bruyne was again instrumental with superlative displays in the second half of the season.