American forward Jordan Pefok has won the Swiss league scoring title with 22 goals. Pefok missed Young Boys’ season finale Sunday against Grasshoppers and didn’t play after May 7 because of an injury. Assan Ceesay, a 28-year-old Gambian forward with Zürich, finished second with 20 goals after scoring in Sunday’s final match against Lucerne. The 25-year-old Pefok was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in France. He played in 32 club matches this season. Pefok made his U.S. debut on March 25, 2021, and has one goal in nine international appearances.