Yankees place RHP Green on injured list with elbow strain

LARRY FLEISHER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The Yankees placed Chad Green on the injured list with a strained right elbow on Saturday and the stalwart reliever could be headed for surgery. Before the Yankees opened a series with the Chicago White Sox, manager Aaron Boone said Green was getting other opinions before making a final decision. Green is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 14 appearances and since becoming one of New York’s high-leverage relievers in 2017, he has a 2.96 ERA in 260 appearances. Last season Green was 10-7 with a 3.12 ERA in 67 appearances when he struck out 99 hitters in 83 2/3 innings.