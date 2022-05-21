US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week’s equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as they were enshrined in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Clint Dempsey, Marco Etcheverry and Esse Baharmast also were inducted at the Hall of Fame at Toyota Stadium. The event happened Saturday. U.S. Soccer announced earlier this week that it had reached collective bargaining agreements with both the men’s and women’s teams to will equalize their pay going forward.