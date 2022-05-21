Two-time defending champion Lightning chasing NHL history

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

The Tampa Bay Lightning don’t want to get ahead of themselves in their bid to become the first team in 40 years to win three consecutive Stanley Cup titles. The two-time defending champions are up 2-0 on the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference semifinals yet understand there’s still a lot of work to do as they pursue a special place in NHL history. The Lightning have won four straight games to move from the brink of elimination in the first round to having an opportunity to take a 3-0 series lead against the Panthers when they host Game 3 on Sunday. The Carolina Hurricanes are also looking to take a 3-0 lead against the New York Rangers. The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will try to gain the edge in a Western Conference series tied at one game apiece.“Guys have do