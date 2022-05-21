Spanish league to file complaint over PSG’s new Mbappé deal

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league says it will file a complaint against Paris Saint-Germain over the renewal of Kylian Mbappé‘s contract. It says the “scandalous” agreement attacks the economic stability of European soccer. The league’s announcement on Saturday came after Mbappé’s decision to stay with PSG instead of joining Spanish powerhouse Real Madrid. The league says in a statement it will file the complaint to UEFA, the European Union and French administrative and fiscal authorities to “defend the economic ecosystem of European football and its sustainability.” The league says the agreement puts “at risk hundreds of thousands of jobs and the integrity of the sport, not only in European competitions, but also in domestic leagues.”