Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Everyone went into a tailspin on a tough day of wind and cold at the PGA Championship. Mito Pereira managed to steady himself. The 27-year-old from Chile made birdies on three of his last six holes for a 69 at Southern Hills. That gives him a three-shot lead over Matt Fitzpatrick and Will Zalatoris going into the final round. Pereira is a PGA Tour rookie, and no rookie has won a major since Keegan Bradley at the 2011 PGA. The final round won’t be featuring Tiger Woods in his red shirt. Woods shot 79 and withdrew.