McCutchen, Urías homer, Woodruff goes 6 in Brewers’ 5-1 win

By JOE TOTORAITIS

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a leadoff home run, Luis Urías added a solo shot and a defensive gem, and Brandon Woodruff allowed one run in six effective innings to give the Milwaukee Brewers a 5-1 win over the Washington Nationals. Urías defensively owned the first inning when he snagged a liner and fielded a groundout. For the final out, Urías raced back for a looping fly ball into short left-center field and made a sliding catch with his back to diamond. Josh Hader got his 15th save of the season, while the Nationals’ Patrick Corbin took the loss.