Mariners sign veteran slugger Justin Upton to 1-year deal

BOSTON (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have signed veteran slugger Justin Upton to a one-year contract. Upton is a four-time All-Star who was released by the Los Angeles Angels on April 8 heading into the final season of a $106 million, five-year guaranteed contract. Seattle must pay him only a prorated share of the $700,000 major league minimum. The 34-year-old Upton batted .211 with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs n 89 games for the Angels last season. The top pick in the 2005 amateur draft is a .262 career hitter with 324 homers, 1,000 RBIs and 151 stolen bases in 15 major league seasons. The outfielder will report to extended spring training with the Mariners in Arizona.