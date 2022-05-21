Ferrari’s Leclerc sweeps all three practices at Spanish GP

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One championship leader Charles Leclerc has swept all three practices ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver was just 0.072 seconds faster than reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen. The Mercedes pair of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were third and fourth in Saturday’s final practice session. Qualifying for Sunday’s race was to follow. The rear brakes of Mick Schumacher’s Haas burst into flames as he pulled into the pits barely 15 minutes into the session. Crew members doused the flames with fire extinguishers. He appeared unhurt.