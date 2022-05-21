Celtics’ Williams out, Heat’s Lowry, Tucker warming up

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Celtics will be without center Robert Williams III will be out for Game 3 of their Eastern Conference finals matchup with the Heat due to soreness and swelling in his left knee. Daniel Theis will start in his place. Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said point guard Kyle Lowry and forward P.J. Tucker are both warming up with the intention to play. Lowry is dealing with a right hamstring strain and Tucker left knee irritation. Lowry hasn’t played since Game 4 of Miami’s second-round series with Philadelphia.