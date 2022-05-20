Skip to Content
Yankees-White Sox PPD, to be made up in doubleheader Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — The Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees game has been postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather. It will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday. The Yankees announced the postponement about 3 1/2 hours before the scheduled first pitch. The doubleheader Sunday will begin at 3:05 p.m. New York was slated to start left-hander Nestor Cortes against White Sox lefty Dallas Keuchel. Cortes will instead start Saturday, while Chicago did not immediately announce new pitching plans.

