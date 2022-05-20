Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 11:13 AM

Snowballs not baseballs: Winter storm wipes out Mets-Rockies

KION 2020

By MIKE CRANSTON
Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A winter storm warning has postponed the opener of the Colorado Rockies’ three-game series against the New York Mets. The forecast calls for 3 to 5 inches of snow at Coors Field in Denver.  The teams will attempt to make it up in a split doubleheader on Saturday. More snow was in the forecast for Saturday morning before it was expected to clear, with a low of 34 degrees in the evening. The rare late-May mountain storm started as rain Friday morning, but was expected to switch to snow in the afternoon with the temperature plunging to freezing.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content