Runner-up Keselowski in different spot for NASCAR All-Star

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Three-time runner-up Brad Keselowski is in a different spot going into this weekend’s NASCAR All-Star race. The former Cup Series champion is in his first season as an owner-driver. He was the runner-up in last year’s All-Star race at Texas, where he has led more laps than anyone that has never won on the 1 1/2-mile track. But he’s 31st in points in his first season as part of RFK racing. Reigning series champion Kyle Larson has won his last two All-Star race starts. Texas is hosting the race for the second year in a row.