Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2 in 1st practice for Spanish GP

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

MONTMELÓ, Spain (AP) — Formula One leader Charles Leclerc and Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz have set the fastest times in the opening practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix. Defending world champion Max Verstappen had the third best time at 0.336 seconds off Leclerc’s pace in his Red Bull. Leclerc leads Verstappen by 19 points after five races. The second practice session is later Friday. Qualifying will be on Saturday following a third practice session. The race is on Sunday.