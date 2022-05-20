Lauer, Brewers beat Nationals 7-0 despite triple play

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched seven sharp innings and Rowdy Tellez and Tyrone Taylor homered as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Washington Nationals 7-0. The Nationals provided a couple of highlights even as they failed to score. They unsuccessfully attempted an inside-the-park homer in the top of the seventh and executed a triple play in the bottom of the inning. Tellez broke a scoreless tie with a two-run homer in the sixth. Taylor added a three-run homer and Hunter Renfroe delivered a two-run single as the Brewers broke the game open in the eighth.