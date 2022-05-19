Zac Stubblety-Cook sets world record in 200 breaststroke

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Olympic champion Zac Stubblety-Cook has set a world record in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke at the Australian swimming championships. Stubblety-Cook finished in 2 minutes, 05.95 seconds in the final to improve on the previous mark of 2:06.12 set by Russian swimmer Anton Chupkov at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea. The 23-year-old Stubblety-Cook set an Olympic record in winning gold at last year’s Tokyo Games.