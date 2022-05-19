Valparaiso hires Charles Small, 1st Black athletic director

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Valparaiso has hired Charles Small as its athletic director. The former Iowa State administrator will become the first Black athletic director in school history and begins his job July 1. Small replaces Mark LaBarbera, who announced his retirement in February from the school in Valparaiso, Indiana. Small played basketball at Pittsburgh from 2002-06 after initially making the team as a walk-on. He also worked at Arkansas, New Orleans and his alma mater.