Soccer player Ubogagu banned for unintentional doping breach

LONDON (AP) — English soccer player Chioma Ubogagu is serving a nine-month suspension for failing a doping test after medication for a skin condition contained a prohibited substance. Ubogagu, who scored on her England debut in 2018, joined Women’s Super League team Tottenham last year. She was initially provisionally suspended in January but details of the case and verdict were announced only on Thursday. Canrenone, a masking agent, was detected in an out-of-competition test in October. It was in anti-acne tablets that she had been prescribed by her dermatologist in Texas where she played for the Houston Dash in 2018.