Soccer fan gets 24-week jail sentence for assaulting player

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — A soccer fan has been sentenced to 24 weeks in prison for assaulting Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp at the end of the team’s Championship playoff game against Nottingham Forest. Robert Biggs is a 30-year-old electrical engineer who is a season-ticket holder at Forest. He ran onto the field after Tuesday’s game at the City Ground and headbutted Sharp to the ground near the touchline. Sharp did not play in the match because of injury and was standing with his hands in his pockets. He required four stitches to a wound on his lip. Biggs received his sentence at a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.