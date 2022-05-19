Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:19 PM

Robert homers, drives in 4 as White Sox beat Royals 7-4

KION 2020

By MARC BOWMAN
Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Robert homered and drove in four runs as the Chicago White Sox rallied past the Kansas City City Royals 7-4  to win the five-game series. Robert delivered a pair of RBI singles before hitting a two-run homer into the left field stands in the eighth. His sixth home run of the season capped Chicago’s sixth come-from-behind win. Pinch-hitter Adam Engel gave the White Sox their first lead with an RBI single in the seventh off Gabe Speier that broke a 4-all tie. Tim Anderson had two hits, two walks and two RBIs, recording his 10th multi-hit outing in his last 18 games for the White Sox. Chicago took three of five from the Royals, when the White Sox also won three of five.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content