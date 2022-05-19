Predators extend coach John Hynes, assistants through 23-24

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have extended the contracts of coach John Hynes and his assistants through the 2023-24 season trying to build on a season with several individual successes for a franchise that wound up being swept in the playoffs for the first time. General manager David Poile announced that Hynes and his assistants have agreed to the extensions. Poile says he believes they are the right people to move the Predators back into contention for the Stanley Cup. Poile says he will do everything in his power to give Hynes the tools to accomplish that goal.