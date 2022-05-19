Palace manager Vieira appears to kick fan on Everton field

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Amid a pitch invasion by Everton fans, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira appeared to kick out at a supporter who looked to be goading him. The field was flooded by Everton supporters after their team recovered from 2-0 down at halftime to win 3-2 and secure Premier League survival before Sunday’s final round. As Vieira tried to leave the field, a supporter seemingly holding up a phone could be seen extending his arms toward the Frenchman’s face. Vieira then turns and tries to grab the phone before kicking him with his right foot. The fan fell to the ground.