Mets ace Scherzer likely out 6 to 8 weeks for oblique strain

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets pitcher Max Scherzer is expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks with a strained oblique muscle in his left side. It’s the latest blow to a New York pitching staff already missing ace Jacob deGrom. Scherzer is a three-time Cy Young Award winner. He had an MRI a day after he pulled himself from a start against the St. Louis Cardinals with a 1-1 count on Albert Pujols in the sixth inning after feeling “a zing” in his left side. New York said the scan detected a moderate-to-high grade strain.