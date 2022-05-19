Jones shrugs off Giants not picking up his 5th- year option

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones doesn’t show his emotions much. So it’s understandable he didn’t say much about the team’s recent decision not to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The 24-year-old who was the sixth player taken in the 2019 draft said it was just a business decision. He understands it, and he is preparing for his first season under new coach Brian Daboll. Jones has posted a 12-25 record since becoming the Giants starter.